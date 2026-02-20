Irrigation Clerk Nabbed in Bribery Scandal in Latur
An irrigation department clerk in Latur was arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe to clear a hostel lodging bill incurred during a sports meet. The Anti-Corruption Bureau caught Shankar Ramesh Karad accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe to process the payment of Rs 35,860 and booked him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
An irrigation department clerk in Latur, named Shankar Ramesh Karad, was apprehended on Friday for allegedly seeking a bribe, according to an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official.
The incident unfolded when a hostel resident at Hake Nagar, who had offered accommodations to participants and staff during the department's divisional sports meet held from January 17 to 19, received a lodging bill totaling Rs 35,860.
Clerk Karad, aged 41, reportedly demanded a Rs 5,000 bribe to approve this bill. The ACB caught him in a sting operation while accepting the money, leading to his booking under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
