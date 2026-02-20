Irrigation Clerk Nabbed in Bribery Scandal in Latur

An irrigation department clerk in Latur, named Shankar Ramesh Karad, was apprehended on Friday for allegedly seeking a bribe, according to an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official.

The incident unfolded when a hostel resident at Hake Nagar, who had offered accommodations to participants and staff during the department's divisional sports meet held from January 17 to 19, received a lodging bill totaling Rs 35,860.

Clerk Karad, aged 41, reportedly demanded a Rs 5,000 bribe to approve this bill. The ACB caught him in a sting operation while accepting the money, leading to his booking under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)