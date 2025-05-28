Lagarde's Commitment: Staying the Course at ECB

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is resolute in continuing her leadership through her full eight-year tenure, according to an ECB representative. This comes after reports of her potential candidacy for the World Economic Forum presidency were made public.

The Financial Times revealed that Lagarde engaged in discussions regarding the position at the World Economic Forum, sparking speculation about her future at the ECB. However, the spokesperson underlined her unwavering commitment to her current role.

Lagarde's current term, which is non-renewable, is set to conclude on October 31, 2027, reaffirming that her focus remains on steering the ECB through its existing challenges and commitments.

