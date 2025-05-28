Left Menu

Lagarde's Commitment: Staying the Course at ECB

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde remains committed to fulfilling her eight-year term, despite speculations of her interest in the World Economic Forum presidency. An ECB spokesperson reaffirmed her dedication to the role, emphasizing that her term extends until October 31, 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:00 IST
Lagarde's Commitment: Staying the Course at ECB
Lagarde
  • Country:
  • Germany

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is resolute in continuing her leadership through her full eight-year tenure, according to an ECB representative. This comes after reports of her potential candidacy for the World Economic Forum presidency were made public.

The Financial Times revealed that Lagarde engaged in discussions regarding the position at the World Economic Forum, sparking speculation about her future at the ECB. However, the spokesperson underlined her unwavering commitment to her current role.

Lagarde's current term, which is non-renewable, is set to conclude on October 31, 2027, reaffirming that her focus remains on steering the ECB through its existing challenges and commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025