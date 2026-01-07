China's Crackdown on Taiwanese Separatists: A Bold Stand for Sovereignty
China has announced punitive measures against three Taiwanese individuals for their involvement in separatist activities aimed at Taiwan's independence. These actions include lifetime accountability for one individual and travel bans for the others and their families. The measures are intended to protect China's sovereignty.
In a decisive move, China has vowed to impose severe repercussions on three Taiwanese individuals for engaging in separatist activities linked to Taiwan's pursuit of independence, as reported by the Taiwan Affairs Office on Wednesday.
Among those targeted, one individual faces a lifelong accountability for their actions, while others and their families are prohibited from entering mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, according to spokesperson Chen Binhua at a news briefing. The actions are aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, targeting only a small group of so-called 'Taiwan independence diehards', and not the broader Taiwanese population.
Beijing maintains its stance on Taiwan as its own territory, a claim that Taipei steadfastly denies.
