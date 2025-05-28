Left Menu

Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea for Gujjar Regiment Formation

The Delhi High Court dismissed a public interest litigation seeking the establishment of a Gujjar regiment in the Indian Army. The court deemed the plea divisive and lacking legal grounds. The petition argued for the regiment's formation to recognize the Gujjar community's historical contributions to national defense.

The Delhi High Court has rejected a public interest litigation that called for the establishment of a Gujjar regiment within the Indian Army. The court labeled the petition as 'absolutely divisive' and pointed out the absence of legal grounding for such a request.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela presided over the bench, indicating that costs could be imposed on the litigant for proceeding with insufficient research. Resultantly, the petitioner's counsel withdrew the plea.

The petition highlighted a long-standing history of Gujjar participation in significant military conflicts. It argued that despite this, Gujjars lack a dedicated regiment, unlike other martial communities, which purportedly affects their representation and rights under constitutional articles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

