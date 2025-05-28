SIU to Investigate Defence Department Over Mask Procurement Irregularities

In a decisive move to uphold transparency and accountability within government institutions, President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed Proclamation 260 of 2025, authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to conduct a comprehensive investigation into alleged maladministration, corruption, and irregular procurement practices within the South African Department of Defence.

This latest proclamation reflects the South African government’s continued commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring that public funds are used effectively and responsibly.

Focus of the Investigation: Procurement of Surgical Mask Elastic Loops

At the heart of the investigation lies Bid Number CPSC-UB-M-013-2021, a procurement contract for the supply and delivery of surgical mask elastic loops. The bid, issued during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now under scrutiny for suspected violations of procurement laws and financial mismanagement.

The SIU will examine whether the procurement and contracting processes adhered to the principles of fairness, competitiveness, transparency, equity, and cost-effectiveness, as mandated by South Africa’s Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and guidelines from the National and Provincial Treasuries.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the SIU confirmed its mandate includes evaluating whether the department engaged in unauthorised, irregular, or wasteful expenditure, and whether any payments received were misappropriated.

Timeframe and Scope of the Proclamation

Proclamation 260 grants the SIU the authority to investigate incidents that occurred between 1 March 2021 and 23 May 2025. Importantly, it also covers related activities before and after these dates, particularly those that are relevant to the contracts, individuals, or entities under investigation.

This expansive timeframe allows the SIU to delve deeper into the root causes of any systemic failures and uncover any interconnected acts of fraud or corruption that may have persisted over multiple fiscal years.

Investigative Powers and Legal Mandate

The SIU’s investigation falls under the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), which grants it extensive powers, including:

Subpoenaing witnesses and documents

Inspecting premises and seizing evidence

Interrogating individuals under oath

Referring evidence of criminal activity to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)

Initiating civil proceedings in the High Court or a Special Tribunal

If wrongdoing is confirmed, the SIU may seek to recover misappropriated public funds, hold officials accountable through legal proceedings, and recommend systemic reforms to prevent future governance failures.

Targeting Corruption and Systemic Weaknesses

While the SIU is empowered to investigate individual misconduct, its broader mission is to identify systemic failures within public sector entities. The investigation into the Department of Defence is expected to highlight flaws in procurement procedures, contract oversight, and financial controls, particularly in emergency procurement situations such as those experienced during the pandemic.

According to the SIU, its findings could lead to disciplinary actions, criminal prosecutions, financial recoveries, and crucially, institutional reforms aimed at reinforcing the integrity of state operations.

A Signal of Government’s Anti-Corruption Stance

This high-profile probe is part of President Ramaphosa’s ongoing strategy to clean up public administration and restore public trust in government institutions. The Department of Defence, which plays a pivotal role in national security and disaster response, is expected to fully cooperate with the investigation.

The SIU’s proactive stance comes amid rising public concern over irregular COVID-19-era procurement, which saw billions in emergency funds disbursed with limited oversight, resulting in a surge of reported irregularities across multiple government departments.

With the SIU now officially empowered to act on the Department of Defence case, South Africans can expect a rigorous investigation that not only seeks justice for past misconduct but also aims to prevent future lapses. The outcome of this investigation may well serve as a blueprint for reforms in public procurement practices across the nation.

As the investigation unfolds, all eyes will remain on the SIU, the NPA, and the Department of Defence, awaiting developments that could reshape public sector accountability in South Africa.