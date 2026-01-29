SIU to Probe uMzinyathi District Municipality Over Alleged Maladministration

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is set to launch a comprehensive investigation into the affairs of the uMzinyathi District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, following allegations of serious maladministration and unlawful conduct involving public funds and assets.

The probe has been authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has signed Proclamation 305 of 2026, formally empowering the SIU to investigate the municipality.

Wide-ranging allegations under scrutiny

According to the SIU, the investigation will examine allegations of:

Serious maladministration and misconduct by municipal officials or employees

Illegal appropriation or irregular spending of public funds or assets

Irregular acts involving state property

Intentional or negligent loss of public funds or damage to public property

Potential offences under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Act No. 12 of 2004)

Any unlawful or improper conduct causing harm to the public interest

Focus on procurement and contracts

The proclamation specifically authorises the SIU to investigate procurement and contracting processes at the municipality, including:

The supply, installation and maintenance of ground dual static tanks and fuel

The lease and subsequent purchase of a generator for the Vants Drift Water Treatment Plant in Nquthu

The SIU will assess whether these contracts and related payments complied with constitutional and legislative requirements of fairness, competitiveness, transparency, equity and cost-effectiveness. It will also examine possible breaches of applicable legislation, National Treasury guidelines, and the municipality’s own policies and procedures.

Timeframe and extended scope

The investigation will cover the period 1 November 2020 to 23 January 2026, but the SIU is also authorised to probe related conduct before or after this period, including cases where payments were made for services that were not delivered.

Criminal referrals and civil recovery

In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act, 74 of 1996, the SIU will refer any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for possible prosecution.

The unit is also empowered to institute civil proceedings in the High Court or a Special Tribunal to:

Correct wrongdoing

Recover financial losses suffered by the State, including money paid for services not rendered

The investigation forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen accountability, combat corruption and safeguard public resources at local government level.