N Ram Calls for Urgent Legal Reforms to Protect Press Freedom in India

Veteran journalist N Ram has made a strong plea for urgent legal reforms to enhance press freedom in India. He expressed concerns over outdated repressive laws threatening the media during his speech at the M P Veerendrakumar Commemoration event, hosted by Mathrubhumi in honor of its former chairman.

Ram emphasized that, although Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution assures freedom of speech, restrictive laws such as criminal defamation, sedition, and parts of the Official Secrets Act continue to impede media operations. He called for amendments to these legal frameworks to safeguard journalistic integrity.

The speech highlighted India's low ranking of 151st on the World Press Freedom Index, underscoring the seriousness of the threat faced by independent journalists. Ram warned that rising hostility, violence, and a polarized political environment further endanger press autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)