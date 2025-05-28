ACB Uncovers Massive Cash and Gold Haul in Bribery Scandal

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has made a significant breakthrough in a bribery case, seizing more than Rs 13 lakh in cash and a substantial amount of gold and silver ornaments from the residence of government official Vinod Khirolkar.

Khirolkar, a Resident Deputy Collector, and revenue department employee Dilip Tribuvan were apprehended on Tuesday while accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe as part of a larger sum demanded from a complainant.

Following their detention, a thorough search of Khirolkar's residence revealed Rs 13.06 lakh in cash, 589 grams of gold, and 3.5 kilograms of silver ornaments, with a total estimated value of Rs 67.45 lakh, according to an ACB official.