Leadership Shift at Pernod Ricard's Cognac Division Amid Market Challenges

Philippe Neusch, the chief executive at Pernod Ricard's cognac division, has exited his role, confirmed by both internal memos and a spokesperson on Wednesday.

Neusch's tenure, lasting under two years, faced weak demand and increasing international trade tensions. He will be succeeded by François-Xavier Morizot, who currently oversees the group's champagne business.

This leadership change highlights ongoing challenges within the industry as it navigates fluctuating market conditions and geopolitical pressures.

