Left Menu

Leadership Shift at Pernod Ricard's Cognac Division Amid Market Challenges

Philippe Neusch, CEO of Pernod Ricard's cognac division, has departed after less than two years due to industry challenges. Françoise-Xavier Morizot will succeed him. Neusch's exit follows weak demand and international trade tensions impacting the cognac market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:05 IST
Leadership Shift at Pernod Ricard's Cognac Division Amid Market Challenges
  • Country:
  • France

Philippe Neusch, the chief executive at Pernod Ricard's cognac division, has exited his role, confirmed by both internal memos and a spokesperson on Wednesday.

Neusch's tenure, lasting under two years, faced weak demand and increasing international trade tensions. He will be succeeded by François-Xavier Morizot, who currently oversees the group's champagne business.

This leadership change highlights ongoing challenges within the industry as it navigates fluctuating market conditions and geopolitical pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025