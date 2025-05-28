Leadership Shift at Pernod Ricard's Cognac Division Amid Market Challenges
Philippe Neusch, CEO of Pernod Ricard's cognac division, has departed after less than two years due to industry challenges. Françoise-Xavier Morizot will succeed him. Neusch's exit follows weak demand and international trade tensions impacting the cognac market.
Philippe Neusch, the chief executive at Pernod Ricard's cognac division, has exited his role, confirmed by both internal memos and a spokesperson on Wednesday.
Neusch's tenure, lasting under two years, faced weak demand and increasing international trade tensions. He will be succeeded by François-Xavier Morizot, who currently oversees the group's champagne business.
This leadership change highlights ongoing challenges within the industry as it navigates fluctuating market conditions and geopolitical pressures.
