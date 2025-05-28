Ramaphosa’s US Visit Resets Ties, Secures Economic Cooperation and G20 Support

In a pivotal diplomatic engagement aimed at revitalising bilateral ties and safeguarding economic interests, President Cyril Ramaphosa has described his recent working visit to the United States as both “necessary and timely”. Speaking in the National Assembly on Tuesday, the President addressed lawmakers' questions on economic growth, international partnerships, and the rising cost of living—emphasising that strong ties with the United States are critical to South Africa’s economy and employment landscape.

“The United States continues to play such a big role in the life of our economy. It was necessary and important for us to go and engage with them because many of our people's jobs are dependent on our economic dealings with the United States,” the President told Parliament.

A Mission to Repair and Reinvigorate Relations

President Ramaphosa led a high-level delegation comprising Cabinet Ministers, business leaders, labour representatives, and other influential South Africans to the US capital. The primary objective was clear: to reset and revitalise the deteriorating relationship between the two countries and to ensure mutual economic benefit amid a shifting global landscape.

In his address to the National Assembly, the President acknowledged growing concerns back home about strained ties with Washington. These concerns, he said, prompted a direct and strategic engagement with the US administration, aimed at reversing disengagement and reestablishing consistent government-level dialogue.

“The issue of relations between South Africa and the United States was an issue that occupied many people's minds… The impact on our country's economy would be adverse unless we were able to repair or reset the relationship,” he explained.

Trade, Tariffs, and Sectoral Stability

A central theme of the visit was economic diplomacy, with the delegation focusing on:

Tariff negotiations

Trade agreements

Investment promotion

Job protection in key sectors

The President pointed out that more than 600 American companies are currently invested in South Africa, and a number of South African firms operate in the US, highlighting the mutual economic interdependence.

Sectors most at risk without robust US-SA ties include:

Agriculture

Automotive

Steel and Aluminium

Machinery manufacturing

Mining of critical minerals

President Ramaphosa emphasised that a failure to resolve trade tensions or disengagement could result in job losses, reduced exports, and diminished investor confidence.

“A number of our jobs… in agriculture, the auto sector, and the mining sector would be adversely affected if the relations were not straightened out,” he warned.

G20 Engagement: Elevating South Africa’s Role

The third major pillar of the visit was diplomatic: securing US support and participation in the G20 Summit, which South Africa is set to host. Ramaphosa underscored the importance of US engagement in global economic governance, given its status as the world’s largest economy.

“It’s important for the United States to engage with the G20 process… and ultimately to entice the leader of the United States to come to the leaders’ summit at the end of the year,” the President said.

This outreach is particularly significant as South Africa assumes a leadership role in global economic forums and aims to use its G20 presidency to advance inclusive growth, investment in Africa, and global cooperation on sustainable development.

Quiet Diplomacy, Substantive Results

Addressing speculation and media portrayals of the visit, President Ramaphosa clarified that despite public perceptions, private discussions with US officials, including President Donald Trump, were meaningful and productive.

He described a "quiet room lunch meeting" with President Trump and his team where the two sides exchanged views on a range of issues, including trade barriers, investment opportunities, and strategic cooperation.

“Despite what we could have seen on television, we had a much more meaningful discussion with President Trump and his representatives,” Ramaphosa noted.

Positive Developments Already Underway

Since the visit, the President confirmed that engagements on tariff and investment issues have already resumed, suggesting that the diplomatic reset is yielding immediate outcomes. The process of rebuilding trust and partnership is expected to continue via ongoing diplomatic channels and the G20 platform.

“The engagement with the American government has started soon after we left Washington… and we’ve believed that we have reset the relationship,” he concluded.

President Ramaphosa’s visit to the United States marks a strategic recalibration of South Africa’s foreign and economic policy toward one of its most important international partners. The trip aimed to not only protect jobs and promote investment but also to restore bilateral trust, encourage US participation in global platforms, and ensure South Africa’s voice remains influential on the world stage.

In an era of complex global realignments, the visit stands as a timely reminder of the power of diplomacy to achieve tangible outcomes for national development and economic stability.