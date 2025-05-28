Volleyball Match Turns Tragic: Suspected Drone Strike Injures 22 in Pakistan

A drone attack on a volleyball ground in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has left 22 people injured, including seven children. The incident, a second strike in the volatile region within two weeks, occurred near Karamzi Stop in the South Waziristan district.

Authorities moved the injured to a local hospital, with reports indicating several individuals in critical condition. Lawmaker Zubair Khan condemned the strike, calling it a brutal act, amid claims of intense gunfire exchanges post-attack, causing panic among the spectators.

This attack echoes a recent tragedy on May 19, where a separate strike in North Waziristan killed four children, prompting a protest from locals. However, the Pakistan Army has dismissed allegations linking its forces to that incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)