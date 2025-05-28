Left Menu

Volleyball Match Turns Tragic: Suspected Drone Strike Injures 22 in Pakistan

A suspected drone strike injured 22 people, including seven children, during a volleyball game in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The strike is the second in the region within two weeks. While some injuries were critical, the incident led to an exchange of fire and a local outcry for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:04 IST
  • Pakistan

A drone attack on a volleyball ground in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has left 22 people injured, including seven children. The incident, a second strike in the volatile region within two weeks, occurred near Karamzi Stop in the South Waziristan district.

Authorities moved the injured to a local hospital, with reports indicating several individuals in critical condition. Lawmaker Zubair Khan condemned the strike, calling it a brutal act, amid claims of intense gunfire exchanges post-attack, causing panic among the spectators.

This attack echoes a recent tragedy on May 19, where a separate strike in North Waziristan killed four children, prompting a protest from locals. However, the Pakistan Army has dismissed allegations linking its forces to that incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

