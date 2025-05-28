Odisha-Origin Marijuana Mastermind Nabbed by Delhi Police
Delhi Police arrested Bhagirathi Padhan, from Odisha's Naxal-affected region, for supplying marijuana to an inter-state drug syndicate. Padhan, key supplier for the syndicate, was tracked down through technical surveillance. He earlier faced booking under the NDPS Act for similar crimes and continues to be pursued for network links.
- Country:
- India
In a notable breakthrough, the Delhi Police apprehended Bhagirathi Padhan, a prominent drug supplier, from a Naxal-hit district in Odisha for his alleged role in cannabis distribution across the Delhi-NCR region.
Padhan, aged 27, masterminded a significant marijuana supply chain, routing drugs from the dense forested areas of Phulbani (Kandhamal district) to various parts of India. This follows the seizure of 120 kg of marijuana from his syndicate earlier in March. Official records indicate his prior arrest in 2017 under the NDPS Act.
The challenging operation, conducted with local coordination, underscores efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks. Police investigations are ongoing to reveal other key players involved in this illegal trade.
