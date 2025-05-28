Chandigarh Courtroom Expansion Approved Despite Heritage Concerns

The Supreme Court has upheld the Punjab and Haryana High Court's directive to construct a verandah outside courtroom number one in the Chandigarh High Court. This decision comes despite concerns from the Chandigarh administration about potentially compromising the site's UNESCO World Heritage status. Judges Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta ruled that this construction would not infringe on UNESCO guidelines.

The Chandigarh administration had appealed against the high court's order, fearing the loss of World Heritage status for the Capitol Complex, a landmark designed by Le Corbusier. However, the administration accepted the necessity of the verandah, provided UNESCO guidelines were followed. Senior advocates were engaged in discussions, emphasizing the need to adhere to protocol and secure approvals.

The court also addressed the need for improved parking facilities, approving the installation of green paver blocks. This move aims to accommodate the increasing number of vehicles accessing the high court, thus reducing dust pollution and preserving the site's aesthetic integrity. Temporary measures have been proposed for the verandah to prevent any adverse impact on heritage status.

