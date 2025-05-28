BJP Demands Justice in Vimal Negi Case, Alleges State Cover-Up

The BJP legislature party in Himachal Pradesh pressed their case on Wednesday for a comprehensive investigation into the death of Vimal Negi, demanding Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla ensure evidence protection and widen the CBI's probe into potential corruption within the state power corporation.

Vimal Negi, the chief engineer of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, went missing on March 10 and was discovered dead under unusual circumstances on March 18 in Bilapsur. Allegations from Negi's wife about senior-level harassment sparked political friction, with BJP accusing the state government of covering up the incident.

Led by opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur, BJP lawmakers criticized the state's administration in a meeting with the Governor, calling for an investigation into supposed corruption and the dismissal of implicated officials. The BJP contends that the present government administration has collapsed, demanding Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's resignation on moral grounds.

