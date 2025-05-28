Left Menu

Marital Tragedy: Wife Allegedly Murders Husband in Odisha

In Ganjam, Odisha, a 40-year-old man, Narayan Bhuyan, was allegedly killed by his wife amidst a marital feud. The incident unfolded following a heated argument, leading to tragic consequences. Authorities, suspecting additional involvement, are investigating further to uncover the exact motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident that unfolded in Odisha's Ganjam district, a 40-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his 35-year-old wife, police revealed on Wednesday.

The gruesome event occurred at their home in the Beguniapada police station area on Tuesday night, when a domestic dispute spiraled out of control.

The police, suspecting the involvement of others, have launched an extensive investigation into the exact motive behind this tragedy, which has left two children without a father.

(With inputs from agencies.)

