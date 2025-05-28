Exposed: Cyber Fraud Network Busted in Delhi
Four men were arrested in northeast Delhi for defrauding a retired Indian Air Force officer of Rs 49 lakh through a fake online investment scheme. They operated multiple bank accounts using forged documents and were part of a larger cheating syndicate. Investigations are ongoing to identify more members.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, four individuals were apprehended in northeast Delhi for allegedly conducting an elaborate online fraud scheme. The accused, aged between 28 and 45, reportedly duped a retired Indian Air Force officer into investing Rs 49 lakh in a non-existent trading platform.
The suspects were intercepted near Anand Vihar bus stand during a police raid. Operating under assumed identities, these men managed multiple bank accounts across India, enabling transactions of defrauded funds. They confessed to receiving commissions for routing these illegal proceeds.
The fraud came to light after the victim, Umesh Kumar Sharma, reported being lured by a social media message from a supposed investment advisor. His attempts to recover his funds were thwarted, leading to his complaint. The police investigation continues to uncover the broader syndicate involved in similar crimes.
ALSO READ
Congress Demands PM Package for Shelling Victims in J&K
Punjab CM Stands Firm: Justice for Victims of Spurious Liquor Tragedy
DNA Breakthrough Frees Britain's Longest-Serving Miscarriage of Justice Victim
Tragedy in Gaza: Children Among Victims of Israeli Airstrikes
Enhanced Compensation Announced for Pollachi Assault Victims