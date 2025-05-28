Left Menu

Exposed: Cyber Fraud Network Busted in Delhi

Four men were arrested in northeast Delhi for defrauding a retired Indian Air Force officer of Rs 49 lakh through a fake online investment scheme. They operated multiple bank accounts using forged documents and were part of a larger cheating syndicate. Investigations are ongoing to identify more members.

Updated: 28-05-2025 21:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, four individuals were apprehended in northeast Delhi for allegedly conducting an elaborate online fraud scheme. The accused, aged between 28 and 45, reportedly duped a retired Indian Air Force officer into investing Rs 49 lakh in a non-existent trading platform.

The suspects were intercepted near Anand Vihar bus stand during a police raid. Operating under assumed identities, these men managed multiple bank accounts across India, enabling transactions of defrauded funds. They confessed to receiving commissions for routing these illegal proceeds.

The fraud came to light after the victim, Umesh Kumar Sharma, reported being lured by a social media message from a supposed investment advisor. His attempts to recover his funds were thwarted, leading to his complaint. The police investigation continues to uncover the broader syndicate involved in similar crimes.

