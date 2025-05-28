Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Forms New Committee on Privileges

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather has announced the formation of a nine-member committee on privileges. This committee is chaired by Congress chief whip Nizam-uddin Bhat and includes members from the National Conference and opposition BJP, active until March 31, 2026.

The Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, unveiled a new nine-member committee on privileges set to operate until March 31, 2026.

This newly formed committee is led by Congress chief whip Nizam-uddin Bhat, with its members hailing from both the ruling National Conference and the opposition BJP.

The decision to constitute this committee was made under the authority of Rule 350, as stated in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The committee comprises National Conference members Riyaz Ahmad Khan, Salman Sagar, Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed (Pardesi), Javaid Iqbal, Javaid Riyaz, and BJP's Vikram Randhawa, Narinder Singh Raina, and Bharat Bhushan.

