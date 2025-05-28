Justice on Fast Track: The Shocking Crime in Agra's Temple

In a disturbing incident in Agra's Jagdishpura area, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped within a temple's sanctum, an act captured on surveillance cameras, authorities revealed on Wednesday.

The perpetrator, identified as 22-year-old Pavitra alias Pammi, reportedly mentally challenged, allegedly committed the crime on May 18 after luring the child from the temple premises where she was playing.

Swift action by the Agra police resulted in Pammi's arrest, promising expedited justice through a fast-track court. UP state women commission chief Babita Chauhan and multiple police teams are actively involved in the case's investigation and prosecution.

