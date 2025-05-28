Cross-Border Crackdown: Six Arrested in West Bengal

In a significant operation against cross-border infiltration, the police apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian tout in Nadia district, West Bengal. This action took place following a tip-off that led the authorities to a local residence housing the illegal immigrants.

The individuals, who originated from various districts in Bangladesh, had entered India about a year ago and traversed multiple states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Bihar, before reaching Hanskhali. Their plan to re-enter Bangladesh illegally was disrupted due to the swift police intervention.

A case has been filed against all six accused under the pertinent legal provisions. They were presented before the court, with ongoing efforts by the police to locate additional suspects reportedly involved in this smuggling operation.

