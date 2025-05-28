Left Menu

Biometric Betrayal: The Fingerprint Fraudster of Sultanpuri

A man named Farman was arrested in Sultanpuri for defrauding people of nearly Rs 20 lakh. He exploited biometric systems to withdraw money from victims’ bank accounts using their fingerprints. The case came to light after suspicious activities were reported, leading to an investigation and his eventual apprehension.

A man has been apprehended in the Sultanpuri area for allegedly duping individuals out of close to Rs 20 lakh. The suspect, Farman, reportedly used biometric systems to siphon money from victims' accounts by obtaining their fingerprints under false pretenses.

Operating a customer service center under 'Safe Solution Customer Care' affiliated with State Bank of India, Farman is accused of exploiting his access to sensitive systems. The scam unraveled following a tip-off about suspicious activities, leading to police intervention and Farman's subsequent confession.

Authorities are actively seeking additional victims and exploring potential links to a larger fraudulent network as part of an ongoing investigation, with 45 complaints currently pending and efforts to gauge the full extent of the fraud.

