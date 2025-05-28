Controversy Surrounds Mithi River Desilting: Political Allegations and Investigation
Sanjay Nirupam, a Shiv Sena politician, has connected Aaditya Thackeray, a rival from Shiv Sena (UBT), to alleged irregularities in the Mithi river desilting project in Mumbai. Nirupam has called for an investigation into the matter, highlighting potential contract manipulations and inadequate responses to past flooding incidents.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam raised serious allegations on Wednesday against Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent leader from the rival Shiv Sena (UBT). Nirupam linked Thackeray to purported irregularities in the Mithi river desilting project, urging an investigation into what he claims were contract manipulations during the years 2005 to 2022.
Nirupam alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was under the firm control of the undivided Shiv Sena during this period, implying that contract approvals were closely tied to 'Matoshree', the Thackeray family's residence. A focus of the allegations includes a Rs 65 crore scam involving manipulated tenders for specialized desilting equipment.
Nirupam also commented on the civic response to recent severe rainfall, praising Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his proactive approach, while criticizing past opposition leaders for their inaction during the 2005 flooding crisis, when the Thackerays were allegedly absent during critical moments.
ALSO READ
NMIMS Navi Mumbai Empowers Future Leaders at 7th Convocation Ceremony
Bomb Scare at Mantralaya Sparks Security Alert in Mumbai
ILP 4 India Acquires Prime Mumbai Land for Rs 193.5 Crore
Mumbai's First Cable-Stayed Railway Overbridge: A Leap in Urban Connectivity
Bomb Scare at Kolkata Airport Delays IndiGo Flight to Mumbai