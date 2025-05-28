Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Mithi River Desilting: Political Allegations and Investigation

Sanjay Nirupam, a Shiv Sena politician, has connected Aaditya Thackeray, a rival from Shiv Sena (UBT), to alleged irregularities in the Mithi river desilting project in Mumbai. Nirupam has called for an investigation into the matter, highlighting potential contract manipulations and inadequate responses to past flooding incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:18 IST
Controversy Surrounds Mithi River Desilting: Political Allegations and Investigation
Sanjay Nirupam
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam raised serious allegations on Wednesday against Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent leader from the rival Shiv Sena (UBT). Nirupam linked Thackeray to purported irregularities in the Mithi river desilting project, urging an investigation into what he claims were contract manipulations during the years 2005 to 2022.

Nirupam alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was under the firm control of the undivided Shiv Sena during this period, implying that contract approvals were closely tied to 'Matoshree', the Thackeray family's residence. A focus of the allegations includes a Rs 65 crore scam involving manipulated tenders for specialized desilting equipment.

Nirupam also commented on the civic response to recent severe rainfall, praising Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his proactive approach, while criticizing past opposition leaders for their inaction during the 2005 flooding crisis, when the Thackerays were allegedly absent during critical moments.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025