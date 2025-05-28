Shake-Up at Pernod Ricard: VP of Cognac Departs
Philippe Neusch, Pernod Ricard's vice president of cognac, has resigned after leading Martell for under two years amidst sluggish demand and trade tensions. Francois-Xavier Morizot, the current head of the group's champagne business, will assume the role.
Philippe Neusch, who served as vice president of cognac at Pernod Ricard, has stepped down from his position. The news, confirmed by Pernod Ricard through an internal memo, signals a leadership change as the spirits industry faces challenges in global demand and trade relations.
Neusch, who was at the helm of the iconic cognac house Martell for less than two years, leaves during a period marked by weak market performance and international trade discord. Industry insiders note that the turnover indicates a strategic shift amid challenging market conditions.
Succeeding Neusch is Francois-Xavier Morizot, who is already overseeing Pernod Ricard's champagne division. Morizot is expected to bring his expertise in luxury spirits to revitalize Martell's market position in the competitive industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Markets Rally as U.S.-China Trade Tensions Ease
Trade Tensions Tame Asian Stock Rally Amid Tariff Uncertainties
China and Latin America Forge Stronger Ties Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
Emerging Markets Juggle Amid Middle East Developments and Trade Tensions
Inflation's Uncertain Path Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions