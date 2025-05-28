Shake-Up at Pernod Ricard: VP of Cognac Departs

Philippe Neusch, who served as vice president of cognac at Pernod Ricard, has stepped down from his position. The news, confirmed by Pernod Ricard through an internal memo, signals a leadership change as the spirits industry faces challenges in global demand and trade relations.

Neusch, who was at the helm of the iconic cognac house Martell for less than two years, leaves during a period marked by weak market performance and international trade discord. Industry insiders note that the turnover indicates a strategic shift amid challenging market conditions.

Succeeding Neusch is Francois-Xavier Morizot, who is already overseeing Pernod Ricard's champagne division. Morizot is expected to bring his expertise in luxury spirits to revitalize Martell's market position in the competitive industry.

