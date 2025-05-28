Left Menu

Shake-Up at Pernod Ricard: VP of Cognac Departs

Philippe Neusch, Pernod Ricard's vice president of cognac, has resigned after leading Martell for under two years amidst sluggish demand and trade tensions. Francois-Xavier Morizot, the current head of the group's champagne business, will assume the role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:24 IST
Shake-Up at Pernod Ricard: VP of Cognac Departs

Philippe Neusch, who served as vice president of cognac at Pernod Ricard, has stepped down from his position. The news, confirmed by Pernod Ricard through an internal memo, signals a leadership change as the spirits industry faces challenges in global demand and trade relations.

Neusch, who was at the helm of the iconic cognac house Martell for less than two years, leaves during a period marked by weak market performance and international trade discord. Industry insiders note that the turnover indicates a strategic shift amid challenging market conditions.

Succeeding Neusch is Francois-Xavier Morizot, who is already overseeing Pernod Ricard's champagne division. Morizot is expected to bring his expertise in luxury spirits to revitalize Martell's market position in the competitive industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025