Savarkar's Legacy Controversy: Legal Tussle Over Alleged Remarks by Rahul Gandhi

A legal battle has erupted as Satyaki Savarkar, grandnephew of V D Savarkar, approaches a Pune court seeking access to a book cited by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi allegedly used the book to make defamatory remarks about the renowned Hindutva ideologue during a London speech.

Satyaki claims Gandhi's comments were based on fictitious accounts not evident in any of Savarkar's works. The controversy has intensified as Gandhi's defense seeks details of Satyaki's maternal lineage linked to the Godse family.

The proceedings emphasize the demand for Rahul Gandhi to present the book in question and scrutinize Satyaki's maternal ancestry to clarify connections with Nathuram Godse, amid allegations of delaying tactics in court hearings.