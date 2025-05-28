Left Menu

Savarkar's Legacy Controversy: Legal Tussle Over Alleged Remarks by Rahul Gandhi

Satyaki Savarkar, grandnephew of V D Savarkar, seeks access to a book cited by Rahul Gandhi, calling his remarks on the Hindutva ideologue fictitious. Legal proceedings include demands for Gandhi to produce the book and Satyaki’s maternal lineage investigation related to the Godse family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:55 IST
Savarkar's Legacy Controversy: Legal Tussle Over Alleged Remarks by Rahul Gandhi
Savarkar
  • Country:
  • India

A legal battle has erupted as Satyaki Savarkar, grandnephew of V D Savarkar, approaches a Pune court seeking access to a book cited by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi allegedly used the book to make defamatory remarks about the renowned Hindutva ideologue during a London speech.

Satyaki claims Gandhi's comments were based on fictitious accounts not evident in any of Savarkar's works. The controversy has intensified as Gandhi's defense seeks details of Satyaki's maternal lineage linked to the Godse family.

The proceedings emphasize the demand for Rahul Gandhi to present the book in question and scrutinize Satyaki's maternal ancestry to clarify connections with Nathuram Godse, amid allegations of delaying tactics in court hearings.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025