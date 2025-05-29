Tragic End at the Border: The Snowbound Fate of a Smuggling Operation

In a poignant courtroom scene in Minnesota, Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel was sentenced to a decade in prison on Wednesday. Patel, the alleged mastermind behind an international human smuggling ring, faced justice three years after an Indian family perished in a blizzard on the Canada-US border.

Federal prosecutors originally sought a nearly 20-year sentence, arguing Patel's involvement in funneling numerous Indian nationals with student visas into Canada, and subsequently into the United States. Judge John Tunheim handed down the judgment in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, where Patel and his co-defendant Steve Anthony Shand were on trial.

The Patel-led smuggling operation proved tragic when the Patel family from Gujarat, India, perished in January 2022. They had hoped for a new start but were thwarted by lethal cold. Prosecutors highlighted Patel's lack of remorse, while defense claimed a lack of concrete evidence against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)