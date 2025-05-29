Left Menu

Judicial Block on Trump's Halt to NYC Congestion Pricing

A U.S. judge stopped the Trump administration from denying federal funds to New York over its congestion pricing plan. The plan charges fees to alleviate traffic and fund transit upgrades. District Judge Lewis Liman issued a preliminary injunction, calling the government's action a 'game of chicken.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 01:56 IST
Judicial Block on Trump's Halt to NYC Congestion Pricing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, a judge has blocked the Trump administration from withholding federal funds critical to New York's congestion pricing initiative aimed at reducing traffic in Manhattan. District Judge Lewis Liman issued a preliminary injunction on Wednesday, prohibiting the U.S. Transportation Department from pulling federal support from New York City projects.

The decision came after the Trump administration's attempt to rescind federal approval of the congestion pricing, a scheme that charges most passenger vehicles $9 during peak times to enter areas below 60th Street in Manhattan. The program is designed to decrease traffic congestion and generate funds for crucial upgrades to New York City's aging subway and bus systems.

Judge Liman criticized the Transportation Department's approach, likening it to a 'game of chicken' with New York, which faced a choice of abandoning a potentially transformative transit policy or risking significant financial penalties. This ruling marks a critical juncture in the ongoing contention over urban transit funding and policy execution.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025