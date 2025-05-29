Judge Rules Against Deportation Bid of Pro-Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

In a significant ruling, a U.S. judge has found the Trump administration's attempt to deport Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and pro-Palestinian activist, likely unconstitutional. Judge Michael Farbiarz, presiding in Newark, New Jersey, indicated further instructions would be delivered on Wednesday.

Khalil, detained in Louisiana, faces deportation after his green card was revoked under a seldom-used U.S. immigration provision. This provision empowers the Secretary of State to expel non-citizens deemed hostile to U.S. foreign policy interests. However, the judge signaled optimism towards Khalil's constitutional challenge.

Khalil's detention follows his participation in pro-Palestinian protests that emerged on U.S. campuses after recent Middle East conflicts. Critics argue his arrest undermines freedom of speech, prompting the release of other foreign students in similar circumstances. Khalil's case underlines ongoing debates over immigration and civil liberties.