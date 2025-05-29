Left Menu

Judge Rules Against Deportation Bid of Pro-Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

A U.S. judge deemed the Trump administration's attempt to deport Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil as likely unconstitutional. Khalil, detained in Louisiana, was accused of posing a foreign policy threat due to his pro-Palestinian activism. His case highlights tensions around freedom of speech and immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 02:23 IST
In a significant ruling, a U.S. judge has found the Trump administration's attempt to deport Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and pro-Palestinian activist, likely unconstitutional. Judge Michael Farbiarz, presiding in Newark, New Jersey, indicated further instructions would be delivered on Wednesday.

Khalil, detained in Louisiana, faces deportation after his green card was revoked under a seldom-used U.S. immigration provision. This provision empowers the Secretary of State to expel non-citizens deemed hostile to U.S. foreign policy interests. However, the judge signaled optimism towards Khalil's constitutional challenge.

Khalil's detention follows his participation in pro-Palestinian protests that emerged on U.S. campuses after recent Middle East conflicts. Critics argue his arrest undermines freedom of speech, prompting the release of other foreign students in similar circumstances. Khalil's case underlines ongoing debates over immigration and civil liberties.

