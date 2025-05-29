U.S. Court Ruling Challenges Trump's Trade Tariffs

In a pivotal turn of events, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan expressed confidence that a recent U.S. federal court ruling could compel President Donald Trump to reassess his trade strategies. On Thursday, Chan asserted that the decision might herald a more balanced approach from the Trump administration.

The ruling emerged from a U.S. trade court on Wednesday, which effectively halted the president's across-the-board tariffs on imports. The court found these measures overstepped executive boundaries, targeting goods from countries that export more to the U.S. than they import.

Amidst the resultant uncertainty for global trade partners, Chan suggested the court's decision would at least prompt a reevaluation of current U.S. trade policies, underlining the potential for diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)