Cold Case Resolution: 23 Years On, Justice Finally Catches Up

Harun Ali Mustakin Ali Sayyed, an autorickshaw driver wanted for 23 years in connection with a murder in 2001, was finally arrested by Maharashtra police. The alleged crime involved the fatal stabbing of passenger Moharam Ali following a dispute over fare.

The latest effort to apprehend Sayyed was reignited five months ago by the Crime Branch Unit-III of the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police. Senior Inspector Shahuraj Ranawre led the revived investigation, deploying a combination of traditional detective work and advanced surveillance techniques.

The team's extensive investigation spanned beyond Palghar, utilizing informant networks and conducting field checks in Sayyed's native Uttar Pradesh. Their dedication paid off, as they successfully apprehended Sayyed in Talasari, Palghar district, where he now faces charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)