Afghan Asylum Seekers Stare Uncertain Future as TPS Ends

Wazir Khan Zadran, an Afghan asylum-seeker in Kentucky, faces uncertainty as the Trump administration plans to end Temporary Protected Status for Afghans. Concerned for his children's future, especially his daughters, in Afghanistan, Zadran's family reflects a broader anxieties among Afghan immigrants in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:37 IST
Amidst the backdrop of the U.S. military's withdrawal from Afghanistan, Afghan asylum-seeker Wazir Khan Zadran and his family have found a temporary haven in Kentucky. However, with the Trump administration's move to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghans, Zadran now fears for his children's futures, especially his daughters, should they be forced to return.

Zadran's asylum case remains pending, allowing him to stay in America for now. However, the looming deadline for TPS termination in July casts a shadow over their lives, highlighting a precarious future for thousands of Afghans in similar situations. Without legal status, the risk of deportation hangs over their heads, making Zuleikha, Zadran's daughter, fear for her educational aspirations.

The Afghan community in the U.S., like the Zadrans, is deeply concerned about returning to an Afghanistan under Taliban rule, where strict Islamic law restricts women's rights and education. Advocacy groups, like #AfghanEvac, urge political intervention, emphasizing unchanged threats. As time runs out, Afghan immigrants anxiously await a definitive resolution to their uncertain status.

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

