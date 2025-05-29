Left Menu

High Court Challenges Delhi Police's Social Media Takedown Powers

The Delhi High Court has asked for a response from the Lieutenant Governor regarding a plea challenging a notification that allows Delhi Police to issue takedown notices for social media content. The plea argues that this empowerment lacks legal basis and could lead to unchecked censorship.

Updated: 29-05-2025 15:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has called for a response from the Lieutenant Governor on a petition contesting a notification empowering the police to issue takedown notices for social media content.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela have directed the LG and the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to submit their replies within six weeks. The case is scheduled for another hearing on September 17.

The Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC) filed the plea, arguing the notification lacks legal foundation and that granting such power to the police exceeds constitutional boundaries and could lead to unchecked censorship and infringement on constitutional rights.

