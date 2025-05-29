High Court Challenges Delhi Police's Social Media Takedown Powers

The Delhi High Court has called for a response from the Lieutenant Governor on a petition contesting a notification empowering the police to issue takedown notices for social media content.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela have directed the LG and the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to submit their replies within six weeks. The case is scheduled for another hearing on September 17.

The Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC) filed the plea, arguing the notification lacks legal foundation and that granting such power to the police exceeds constitutional boundaries and could lead to unchecked censorship and infringement on constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)