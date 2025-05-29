Transformative Election Reforms: A New Era of Voter Experience

In an effort to enhance voter experience and streamline poll management, the Election Commission has unveiled 21 new reforms within 100 days, officials announced on Thursday. The initiatives include procedural reforms, strategic training, and comprehensive engagement with key stakeholders.

Under the leadership of 26th Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, significant changes have been implemented, like reducing the number of electors per polling station to 1,200 and setting up additional booths in densely populated areas. The aim is to ensure voters travel no more than 2 kilometers to vote. Additionally, mobile phone deposit facilities will be available at polling stations.

For better transparency and efficiency, the ECINET dashboard has been launched, consolidating over 40 services for streamlined access. The Commission has also initiated a coordinated effort with political parties, hosting over 4,700 meetings nationwide. New training frameworks and internal procedural reforms have been introduced to enhance operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)