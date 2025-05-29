Left Menu

Overhaul of Haryana Revenue Offices Targets Faster Services

The Haryana government is revamping revenue offices to improve services like property registration and land records. Financial Commissioner Sumita Misra has created three committees to address staffing, infrastructure, and IT enhancements. These efforts aim to streamline operations for consistent and faster public service delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:12 IST
The Haryana government has launched a significant initiative to upgrade revenue offices across all districts, with the goal of enhancing service delivery in key sectors such as property registration, land records, and mutation services, an official disclosed on Thursday.

To spearhead these improvements, Financial Commissioner Revenue Sumita Misra has mandated the establishment of three specialized committees. These committees, focusing on staffing, infrastructure, and IT systems, are tasked with identifying discrepancies, proposing enhancements, and optimizing operations for prompt and efficient public service delivery.

Misra emphasized that the committees will tackle fundamental issues regarding office facilities, staffing, transportation, and digital infrastructure, aiming for considerable improvements statewide. The overhaul is predicted to reduce service delays, ensuring citizens have access to timely and dependable services.

