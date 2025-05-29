Left Menu

Delhi HC Questions LG's Empowerment of Police for Social Media Takedown

The Delhi High Court has questioned the legal authority of a notification issued by the Lieutenant Governor empowering Delhi Police to issue takedown notices for social media content. The petition argues that the move is inconsistent with the Information Technology Act and violates constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:49 IST
Delhi HC Questions LG's Empowerment of Police for Social Media Takedown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has sought the response of the Lieutenant Governor regarding a contested notification that empowers Delhi Police to issue takedown notices for social media content. This move has faced criticism for potentially overstepping constitutional and statutory boundaries.

A bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela has issued notices to both the Lieutenant Governor and the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, demanding their replies within six weeks. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on September 17.

The legal challenge, spearheaded by the Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC), posits that the notification lacks legal basis in both the Information Technology Act and the IT Rules, 2021, and infringes on constitutional rights. The petition warns that unchecked powers to issue takedown notices without oversight could lead to arbitrary censorship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025