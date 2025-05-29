Delhi HC Questions LG's Empowerment of Police for Social Media Takedown

The Delhi High Court has sought the response of the Lieutenant Governor regarding a contested notification that empowers Delhi Police to issue takedown notices for social media content. This move has faced criticism for potentially overstepping constitutional and statutory boundaries.

A bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela has issued notices to both the Lieutenant Governor and the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, demanding their replies within six weeks. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on September 17.

The legal challenge, spearheaded by the Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC), posits that the notification lacks legal basis in both the Information Technology Act and the IT Rules, 2021, and infringes on constitutional rights. The petition warns that unchecked powers to issue takedown notices without oversight could lead to arbitrary censorship.

