Deadly Clash in PoK: Police Engage and Neutralize TTP Militants

An overnight shootout in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) resulted in the deaths of two police officers and four Taliban militants. Following a tip-off, police launched a raid in the Rawalakot district, leading to the confrontation. Recovered ammunition indicates a foiled attempt to establish a militant base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a fierce overnight shootout, two police officers and four Taliban militants were killed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), officials disclosed on Thursday.

The encounter occurred when security forces conducted a raid in the Hussain Kot forest area of Rawalakot district, acting on a tip-off about militant activity.

Regional police chief Abdul Jabbar confirmed the neutralization of militants, linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), thwarting plans to establish a local base for attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

