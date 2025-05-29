Deadly Clash in PoK: Police Engage and Neutralize TTP Militants
An overnight shootout in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) resulted in the deaths of two police officers and four Taliban militants. Following a tip-off, police launched a raid in the Rawalakot district, leading to the confrontation. Recovered ammunition indicates a foiled attempt to establish a militant base.
In a fierce overnight shootout, two police officers and four Taliban militants were killed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), officials disclosed on Thursday.
The encounter occurred when security forces conducted a raid in the Hussain Kot forest area of Rawalakot district, acting on a tip-off about militant activity.
Regional police chief Abdul Jabbar confirmed the neutralization of militants, linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), thwarting plans to establish a local base for attacks.
