Modi Slams TMC: Calls for Change Amid Bengal's Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized West Bengal's TMC government for fostering violence and corruption during a rally. He highlighted crises such as lawlessness, insecurity among women, unemployment, and corruption as key issues. Modi accused the TMC of ignoring tribal and poor communities while obstructing central development schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alipurduar | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:03 IST
In a fierce critique, Prime Minister Narendra Modi castigated the TMC government in West Bengal for perpetuating violence, corruption, and lawlessness, particularly during the recent Murshidabad riots. He accused the Mamata Banerjee-led regime of fostering an atmosphere of cruelty and corruption blamed for the state's social and economic crises.

Modi, speaking at a rally in Alipurduar, outlined five main crises under the TMC's rule: violence, insecurity among women, youth despair due to unemployment, systemic corruption, and self-serving politics. He alleged that the TMC's policies hinder central development schemes, such as the PMGSY and PM Janman Scheme, impacting rural infrastructure and tribal welfare.

The Prime Minister expressed disappointment over the state's absence at a NITI Aayog meeting and the teacher recruitment scam's detrimental impact on education. Modi urged for a governmental change as Bengal approaches the upcoming assembly elections, citing widespread public discontent over TMC's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

