Gorgeous Day Turns Tragic: Park Shooting Shocks Tacoma Suburb

A shooting at Harry Todd Park in Lakewood, Washington, injured seven people, three critically, on Wednesday evening. Amid chaos, medics rushed five victims to hospitals, while two others sought treatment independently. Police are investigating the incident, which occurred amid a gathering of over 100 people.

Seven individuals were injured in a shooting incident at Harry Todd Park in Lakewood, a Tacoma suburb, on Wednesday evening. Police have reported that three of the victims are in critical condition.

Lakewood Police Sgt. Charles Porche described the scene as 'very hectic' upon officers' arrival following reports of gunfire just before 8 PM. Medics transported five victims to hospitals, while two others sought medical care independently.

The incident occurred amid a gathering of over 100 people enjoying the park's sunny weather next to American Lake. Investigators are still uncertain about the number of shooters or the motive behind the attack, and no arrests have been made. This tragic event follows a similar shooting days earlier in a Philadelphia park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

