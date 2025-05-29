Left Menu

Guangxi Government Chairman Resigns Amid Corruption Probe

Lan Tianli, chairman of China's Guangxi region, has resigned amid an anti-corruption investigation. China's anti-graft watchdog initiated the probe, making him the second high-ranking official investigated in two months. The investigation follows a similar inquiry into the governor of Shanxi province in April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:52 IST
Guangxi Government Chairman Resigns Amid Corruption Probe
  • Country:
  • China

The chairman of southern China's Guangxi region, Lan Tianli, has stepped down from his position following allegations of 'serious violations of discipline and law.' The announcement was made public by state media on Thursday, citing an official declaration.

This move comes after China's anti-corruption body began an investigation into Lan's activities earlier this month. The scrutiny of Lan makes him the second regional or provincial leader involved in such an investigation in less than two months.

This follows a similar probe into the governor of Shanxi province launched by the same entity in April, highlighting ongoing efforts to tackle corruption at high levels of government. These investigations underscore China's intensified focus on ensuring accountability among its officials.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025