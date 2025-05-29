Guangxi Government Chairman Resigns Amid Corruption Probe
Lan Tianli, chairman of China's Guangxi region, has resigned amid an anti-corruption investigation. China's anti-graft watchdog initiated the probe, making him the second high-ranking official investigated in two months. The investigation follows a similar inquiry into the governor of Shanxi province in April.
The chairman of southern China's Guangxi region, Lan Tianli, has stepped down from his position following allegations of 'serious violations of discipline and law.' The announcement was made public by state media on Thursday, citing an official declaration.
This move comes after China's anti-corruption body began an investigation into Lan's activities earlier this month. The scrutiny of Lan makes him the second regional or provincial leader involved in such an investigation in less than two months.
This follows a similar probe into the governor of Shanxi province launched by the same entity in April, highlighting ongoing efforts to tackle corruption at high levels of government. These investigations underscore China's intensified focus on ensuring accountability among its officials.
