Bengaluru to Host 'AI for Empowering PwDs' Conference on Inclusive Tech

In a landmark initiative blending technology with inclusion, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in collaboration with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), will host a first-of-its-kind conference titled ‘AI for Empowering Persons with Disabilities’ in Bengaluru. The event aims to spotlight the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in transforming the lives of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) through innovative, inclusive, and assistive technologies.

Bringing together top global minds in AI, accessibility, policymaking, and inclusive innovation, the conference promises to serve as a dynamic platform for demonstrating AI's capacity to bridge disability gaps and foster independence and dignity.

A Visionary Platform for Inclusive Innovation

The day-long conference will open with a special address by Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, DEPwD, followed by leading international and Indian scholars including Prof. PVM Rao (IIT Delhi) and Prof. Venu Govindaraju (University at Buffalo, USA). Their insights will set the stage for a day of cutting-edge discussions and live demonstrations showcasing AI-powered assistive tools.

This event is not just a conference, but a strategic leap forward in the Government of India’s commitment to leveraging digital technologies for inclusive growth under the Accessible India Campaign and Digital India vision.

Major Launches: Laying the Foundation for AI-Driven Inclusion

Four major initiatives will be unveiled at the event:

Mission AI Accessibility – An ambitious framework to integrate AI for universal digital access. Mission AI: Empowering PwDs through Assistive Technology – A targeted implementation plan to deploy AI across key disability sectors. National Disability Support AI Chat Bot – A virtual assistant designed to provide real-time help and information to PwDs and caregivers. Unified Benefits Interface (UBI) – A centralized portal to simplify access to welfare schemes and assistive support systems.

These initiatives reflect a multi-pronged strategy to create a more inclusive ecosystem by fusing AI with policy and program delivery.

Thought Leadership Panels: Inclusive India Through AI

The conference will feature two high-impact panel discussions:

1. Innovations for an Inclusive India

Featuring representatives from:

IITs

AIIMS

OpenAI

Anuvadini

Sarvam AI

CSIO

Karya Inc

This session will explore the evolving role of AI in educational tools, adaptive learning, speech-to-text translation, and emotion recognition technologies for PwDs.

2. Assistive Technology Leveraging AI

With insights from:

Microsoft

Lenovo

Bhashini

StackGen

EquiBeing Foundation

This session will delve into AI-powered devices and apps that enhance mobility, communication, cognition, and daily living skills, especially for people with visual, hearing, and developmental disabilities.

Experience Sharing: Impact on the Ground

Human stories will take center stage as successful beneficiaries and trailblazing entrepreneurs share their journeys. Speakers will include:

Ekansh Aggarwal, Founder, Svar Smart Solutions

Gopikrishnan S., Co-founder, Sunva.AI

Arman Ali, Executive Director, NCPEDP

Their experiences will showcase how technology, when made accessible, becomes a powerful equalizer.

Start-Up Demos: Showcasing the Future of Assistive Tech

A live exhibition area will display AI-based innovations developed by participants of the India AI Challenge (MeitY) and global pioneers in assistive technologies. Key exhibitors include:

Dot Inc (South Korea) – AI-powered Braille smartwatches

Torchit – Smart canes and navigational devices

Sunbots Innovations

Sohum Innovation Labs

Indic AI

Barrier Break

Khyaal

These technologies address multiple disabilities and focus on enhancing independence, communication, and access in everyday environments.

Cultural Showcase: Celebrating Talent and Resilience

A unique performance by ‘Miracles on Wheels’, a dance troupe composed of differently-abled artists, will add a creative and emotional dimension to the conference. The showcase will celebrate diversity, strength, and artistic expression beyond barriers.

Strategic Closing: A Roadmap for Inclusive AI

The event will conclude with an interactive Q&A session followed by a ‘Way Forward’ address by Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, outlining the strategic roadmap for future collaboration between governments, academia, and industry to develop future-ready, inclusive AI ecosystems.

This comprehensive roadmap is expected to:

Foster AI ethics and inclusive design frameworks

Promote public-private partnerships in accessibility innovation

Build AI literacy among PwDs and service providers

Encourage local and global start-ups to develop cost-effective assistive solutions

A Historic Step Toward Accessible AI

The ‘AI for Empowering PwDs’ conference marks a milestone in India's journey toward tech-enabled inclusion. As the nation charts its digital future, this initiative lays the groundwork for ensuring no one is left behind. Through bold ideas, collaborative efforts, and scalable innovations, the event aspires to make AI a tool of empowerment and equity for millions of persons with disabilities.