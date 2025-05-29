Historic US-Syria Diplomatic Shift Marks New Beginning

The reemergence of the American flag outside the long-closed US ambassador's residence in Damascus symbolizes a thaw in US-Syria relations. This gesture accompanies US Special Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack's visit to the country, as reported by SANA, the Syrian news agency.

Barrack's trip included meetings with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and celebrations of a signed consortium agreement among Qatari, Turkish, and US companies to develop a 5,000-megawatt energy project. The agreement represents a significant step toward rehabilitating Syria's devastated power grid.

The visit and flag-raising reflect the Trump administration's evolving stance on Syria following consultations with regional allies. The US began easing existing sanctions, highlighting a policy shift since Bashar Assad's removal, and signaling renewed diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)