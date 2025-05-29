Left Menu

Historic US-Syria Diplomatic Shift Marks New Beginning

The US raised its flag at the former ambassador’s residence in Damascus, signaling improved relations with Syria’s new government. US envoy Tom Barrack met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and signed a major energy deal to boost Syria's electricity. Washington shows increasing openness to Damascus under the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:19 IST
Historic US-Syria Diplomatic Shift Marks New Beginning
The reemergence of the American flag outside the long-closed US ambassador's residence in Damascus symbolizes a thaw in US-Syria relations. This gesture accompanies US Special Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack's visit to the country, as reported by SANA, the Syrian news agency.

Barrack's trip included meetings with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and celebrations of a signed consortium agreement among Qatari, Turkish, and US companies to develop a 5,000-megawatt energy project. The agreement represents a significant step toward rehabilitating Syria's devastated power grid.

The visit and flag-raising reflect the Trump administration's evolving stance on Syria following consultations with regional allies. The US began easing existing sanctions, highlighting a policy shift since Bashar Assad's removal, and signaling renewed diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

