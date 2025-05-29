Governor Bose Revitalizes People-Centric Initiatives in West Bengal

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resumed his duties on Thursday following recovery from an illness, according to an official statement. Bose addressed important files and strategized with senior officers to continue the Raj Bhavan's people-centric initiatives from the past two years.

The Governor announced he would focus on promoting social harmony by spending more time engaging with villagers and staying overnight in rural areas. In addition, officers have been appointed to various districts, fostering direct communication between the communities and Raj Bhavan.

In his renewed commitment to accessibility, Bose intends to enhance the 'Aamar Gram' initiative and oversee the 'Darjeeling Hill Festival.' During his recent hospital stay, Bose emphasized maintaining governance efficiency, ensuring no file delays.