Left Menu

Governor Bose Revitalizes People-Centric Initiatives in West Bengal

After recovering from illness, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resumed duties, prioritizing people-centric programs. He plans village visits for social harmony and has assigned officers to aid communication. The Raj Bhavan will also oversee the 'Aamar Gram' initiative and the 'Darjeeling Hill Festival'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:23 IST
Governor Bose Revitalizes People-Centric Initiatives in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resumed his duties on Thursday following recovery from an illness, according to an official statement. Bose addressed important files and strategized with senior officers to continue the Raj Bhavan's people-centric initiatives from the past two years.

The Governor announced he would focus on promoting social harmony by spending more time engaging with villagers and staying overnight in rural areas. In addition, officers have been appointed to various districts, fostering direct communication between the communities and Raj Bhavan.

In his renewed commitment to accessibility, Bose intends to enhance the 'Aamar Gram' initiative and oversee the 'Darjeeling Hill Festival.' During his recent hospital stay, Bose emphasized maintaining governance efficiency, ensuring no file delays.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025