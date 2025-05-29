Cocaine Pellets Seized from Ugandan National at Mumbai Airport
A Ugandan national was intercepted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with 866 grams of cocaine pellets inside his stomach. The man was stopped for questioning after appearing nervous. Medical tests revealed yellow-colored pellets, which, upon removal, were confirmed to contain cocaine.
A Ugandan national has been arrested at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after customs officials found nearly 866 grams of cocaine hidden in his stomach.
The incident unfolded on the night of May 24-25 when the passenger's uncomfortable demeanor during questioning aroused suspicion. Subsequent medical tests revealed he had ingested yellow-colored pellets containing the drug.
Upon removal, the cocaine was valued at Rs 8.66 crore. The individual is now in custody as investigations continue, officials stated.
