High-Stakes Bust: Ganja Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized at Delhi Airport

Two Indian passengers were arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after authorities seized 10.724 kg of ganja, valued at over Rs 10 crore. The operation, based on spot profiling, led to the discovery within a black trolley bag under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport made a significant bust, intercepting two passengers carrying ganja worth over Rs 10 crore.

The customs department on Monday announced the seizure of 10.724 kg of the illegal substance. Officials, utilizing spot profiling techniques, intercepted two Indian passengers traveling from Bangkok.

Upon scrutiny at the Green Channel at T-3, a black trolley bag containing ten polythene pouches of suspected ganja was found. The contraband's international market value is estimated at Rs 10.724 crore. A case under the NDPS Act, 1985, has been registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

