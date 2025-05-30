Boeing Avoids Felony Conviction with Justice Department Deal

The U.S. Justice Department announced its decision on Thursday to ask a judge to dismiss a criminal fraud charge against Boeing. This move follows an agreement reached with the planemaker regarding the two tragic 737 MAX plane crashes that resulted in the deaths of 346 people.

Under the terms of the agreement, Boeing will dodge a felony conviction but will be required to make substantial financial reparations. The company will pay an additional $444.5 million into a victims' fund, adding to a $243.6 million fine. In total, Boeing is set to pay $1.1 billion, with funds allocated for fines, victim compensation, and improvements in company compliance and safety protocols.

Many families of the victims, alongside a lawyer and two U.S. senators, expressed discontent with the agreement, urging for a trial instead. Despite the criticism, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg finalized the agreement, which the Justice Department claims ensures accountability and public benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)