White House Chief of Staff Impersonation: A Growing Concern

Federal authorities are investigating an impersonation attempt targeting White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. The impersonator used hacked contacts from Wiles' personal phone to reach out to high-profile figures. The situation has yet to receive a response from the White House and FBI.

Updated: 30-05-2025 06:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 06:26 IST
U.S. federal authorities are currently probing an incident involving an impersonator pretending to be White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The investigation revealed that the impersonator gained access to Wiles' private phone contacts, which were compromised via her personal phone—distinct from her official government device.

High-profile figures, including senators and top business executives, received communications from someone posing as Wiles. Attempts to reach the White House and FBI for comments have so far been unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

