Odisha's Chief Engineer Under Scrutiny: Massive Wealth Unearthed

In a significant anti-corruption operation, vigilance officers in Odisha have uncovered vast amounts of cash and valuable assets from a government engineer suspected of holding assets disproportionate to his income. Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, the Chief Engineer of Plan Roads, RW Division, is under investigation after officers found over Rs 2 crore during searches.

The sting began with raids at Sarangi's residences and office premises. At his Bhubaneswar flat, authorities recovered Rs 1 crore, while another Rs 1.1 crore was found at his home in Angul. An official described a dramatic scene where Sarangi allegedly attempted to dispose of bundles of cash by throwing them out a window as officers approached.

Acting on warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance in Angul, simultaneous searches are ongoing. These include Sarangi's properties in Karadagadia, Angul, and additional premises in Bhubaneswar and Siula, Pipili in Puri district. The investigation extends to his ancestral homes and his workplace at the Chief Engineer's office in Bhubaneswar.

(With inputs from agencies.)