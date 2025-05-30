Left Menu

Supreme Court Strength Restored with New Judicial Appointments

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai administered the oath of office to Justices N V Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi, and A S Chandurkar as Supreme Court judges. With these appointments, the judiciary regains full strength. The appointments fill vacancies left by retirements and were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium.

New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India achieved a significant milestone on Friday as Chief Justice B R Gavai administered the oath of office to Justices N V Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi, and A S Chandurkar. With their induction, the highest judicial body of the country restored its full bench strength of 34 judges.

The oath-taking ceremony took place in the prestigious apex court premises, marking a new chapter in India's judicial history. The appointments of the judges were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium earlier and filled the vacancies created by the retirements of distinguished judges, including ex-CJI Sanjiv Khanna and others.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal took to social media platform X to announce the appointments, underscoring the government's support. The new justices bring robust legal experience, having served in various high courts across the nation, adding to the credibility and efficiency of the Supreme Court.

