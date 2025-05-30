Identical Names, Different Crimes: The Case of Mistaken Identity at Neemka Jail

A bizarre mix-up at Neemka Jail has resulted in the wrongful release of a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor, while another inmate who shares his name was supposed to be freed. The administration is under scrutiny for their oversight.

Nitesh Pandey, 27, accused of molesting a child, was mistakenly released, leading to an urgent search operation. Meanwhile, another Nitesh, 24, with the same father's name, was meant to be released on bail for lesser charges of assault and trespassing.

This incident has sparked questions regarding the procedural efficacy at the Faridabad jail. Jail Deputy Superintendent Vikram Singh claims Nitesh Pandey concealed his identity to orchestrate his release, and a complaint has been lodged with local police.

(With inputs from agencies.)