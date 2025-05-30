New Judges Sworn In to Boost Madhya Pradesh High Court
In a significant ceremony at the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva administered the oath of office to Justices Deepak Khot, Amit Seth, and PK Dwivedi. This addition raises the court's judge count to 35 out of 53 sanctioned positions, marking a notable judicial expansion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:14 IST
- Country:
- India
On Friday, the Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Sanjeev Sachdeva, officiated the swearing-in of three newly appointed judges, expanding the judiciary's capacity.
The ceremony, attended by other judges, lawyers, and registry officials, saw Justices Deepak Khot, Amit Seth, and PK Dwivedi take their oaths of office.
With these appointments, the number of active judges in the Madhya Pradesh High Court has been increased to 35, out of a total of 53 sanctioned posts, signifying a significant step in addressing judicial needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement