New Judges Sworn In to Boost Madhya Pradesh High Court

On Friday, the Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Sanjeev Sachdeva, officiated the swearing-in of three newly appointed judges, expanding the judiciary's capacity.

The ceremony, attended by other judges, lawyers, and registry officials, saw Justices Deepak Khot, Amit Seth, and PK Dwivedi take their oaths of office.

With these appointments, the number of active judges in the Madhya Pradesh High Court has been increased to 35, out of a total of 53 sanctioned posts, signifying a significant step in addressing judicial needs.

