India's Indigenous Might: Operation Sindoor's Brave Stand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the success of India's indigenous weaponry during Operation Sindoor, emphasizing its ongoing nature. Following a terrorist attack, India retaliated by destroying terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. Modi emphasized India's resolve against terror, inaugurating development projects worth Rs 47,600 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:28 IST
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the triumph of India's indigenous weapon systems during the ongoing Operation Sindoor. He made these remarks after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for 15 development projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a rally, Modi recounted India's decisive response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 lives were lost. He noted that the operation demonstrated India's capabilities by targeting terrorist bases deep within Pakistan. The use of Indian-made weapons, like the Brahmos missile, showcased the nation's strength.

Stressing India's firm stance against terrorism, Modi stated that India would determine the time, method, and conditions for responding to attacks. The Prime Minister also met with the family of terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi earlier in the day, underscoring his commitment to fighting terror.

