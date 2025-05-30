Security Alert: Bomb Threat Evacuates Udyog Bhawan

A bomb threat targeting Udyog Bhawan has sent shockwaves through New Delhi's central government operations. The Ministry of Heavy Industries was alerted on Friday afternoon when an ominous email warned of an impending attack.

The message, which mentioned the use of an improvised explosive device, prompted swift action. By 3:15 pm, officials had evacuated the area, while bomb detection and disposal units took charge of securing the premises.

As investigations continue, the security forces remain on high alert, assuring that thorough protocols are being enforced to prevent any potential harm to the heart of India's administrative machinery.

(With inputs from agencies.)