Left Menu

Security Alert: Bomb Threat Evacuates Udyog Bhawan

A bomb threat received via email at Udyog Bhawan, a central government building, spurred an immediate response from security agencies. Officials evacuated the premises following the threat of an IED attack. Investigations are ongoing, and bomb squads have been deployed to ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:51 IST
Security Alert: Bomb Threat Evacuates Udyog Bhawan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat targeting Udyog Bhawan has sent shockwaves through New Delhi's central government operations. The Ministry of Heavy Industries was alerted on Friday afternoon when an ominous email warned of an impending attack.

The message, which mentioned the use of an improvised explosive device, prompted swift action. By 3:15 pm, officials had evacuated the area, while bomb detection and disposal units took charge of securing the premises.

As investigations continue, the security forces remain on high alert, assuring that thorough protocols are being enforced to prevent any potential harm to the heart of India's administrative machinery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025